Havells India shares gain 0.55% as Sensex falls

Shares of . traded 0.55 per cent up at Rs 1194.7 at 11:43AM (IST) on Thursday, even as BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 318.82 points to 59786.68. The scrip had closed at Rs 1188.2 in the previous session. The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 1405.85 and 52-week low of Rs 1037.8, respectively. As per BSE data, total traded volume on the counter till 11:43AM (IST) stood at 4667 shares with a turnover of Rs 0.56 crore. At the current price, the stock traded at 68.75 times its trailing 12-month earnings per share of Rs 17.37 per share and 12.04 times its price-to-book value, BSE data showed. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher share price today because of growth expectations in the future. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and reflects the price investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business. The stock’s Beta value, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 1.14. Shareholding Details

Promoters held 59.45 per cent stake in the company as of 31-Dec-2022, while FIIs owned 23.1 per cent and DIIs 4.21 per cent. Technicals

On the technical charts, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stood at 59.79. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, it is considered overbought condition when the RSI value is above 70 and oversold condition when it is below 30. Chartists say, RSI should not be seen in isolation, as it may not be sufficient to take a trading call, just the way fundamental analysts cannot give a’buy’ or’sell’ recommendation using a single valuation ratio.