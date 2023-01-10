Havells India shares down 0.3% as Sensex falls

Shares of . fell 0.3 per cent to Rs 1182.4 in Tuesday’s session as of 12:09PM (IST) even as the equity benchmark Sensex traded 531.3 points lower at 60216.01.

Earlier in the day, the stock witnessed a gap down start to the session. The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 1405.85 and a 52-week low of Rs 1037.8 on NSE. Around 7085 shares changed hands on the counter till 12:09PM (IST).

The stock opened at Rs 1182.05 and has touched an intraday high and low of Rs 1192.8 and Rs 1177.8 during the session so far. The stock quoted a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 67.88, earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 17.37 and price to book value (PB) of 12.04, while the return on equity (ROE) stood at Rs 19.93.

Promoter/ FII Holding

The promoters held 59.45 per cent stake in the company as of January 10, while FII and MF ownerships stood at 23.1 per cent and 3.98 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



With a market capitalisation of Rs 73890.56 crore, the company operates in the Electronics/Electricals industry. For the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 3723.26 crore, down 13.25 per cent from the previous quarter?s Rs 4292.05 crore and down 13.81 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. The company reported net profit of Rs 187.01 crore for the latest quarter, down 38.16 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Technical Indicators

The relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 56.5. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, it is considered overbought condition when the RSI value is above 70 and oversold condition when it is below 30. Analysts say the RSI indicator should not be seen in isolation, as it may not be sufficient to take a trading call, just the way a fundamental analyst cannot give a “buy” or “sell” recommendation using a single valuation ratio.