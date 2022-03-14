Harvey: Jayden Hall Indicted for Child Exploitation

Harvey Man, JAYDEN D. D. HALL Indicted for Production and Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material

NEW ORLEANS, LA (STL.News) U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today the indictment of JAYDEN D. D. HALL, age 21, of Harvey, Louisiana, who was charged on March 11, 2022 in a five-count federal indictment for crimes involving child exploitation.

HALL was charged with one count of Production of Materials Involving the Sexual Exploitation of Children in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 2251(a) and (e); three counts of Transportation of Materials Involving the Sexual Exploitation of Children in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 2252(a)(1) and (b)(1); and one count of Obstruction of Justice, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1519.

If convicted of the production count, HALL faces a mandatory minimum sentence of fifteen years up to a maximum sentence of thirty years of imprisonment. If convicted of the transportation counts, HALL faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years up to a maximum sentence of twenty years of imprisonment. If convicted of the obstruction count, HALL faces up to twenty years of imprisonment.

For the production and transportation counts, HALL also faces a term of supervised release of no less than five years and up to life after his release from prison. For the obstruction count, HALL faces up to three years of supervised release. For each count, HALL faces a fine of up to $250,000 or the greater of twice the gross gain to the defendant or twice the gross loss to any person as a result of these offenses, and payment of a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.

U.S. Attorney Evans reiterated that the indictment is merely a charge and that the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today