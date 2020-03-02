Hartford Man Sentenced to 7 Years in Federal Prison for Heroin Distribution and Firearm Possession Offenses

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, today announced that, on February 28, RAFAEL ARROYO, 35, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Jud ge Alvin W. Thompson in Hartford to 84 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for narcotics distribution and firearm possession offenses.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on July 26, 2018, a court-authorized search of Arroyo’s Broad Street apartment revealed approximately 400 bags of packaged heroin, a distribution quantity of cocaine, a Star S.A. 9mm semiautomatic pistol, an H&R “Sportsman” .22 caliber long rifle revolver, a Group Industries 9mm firearm, assorted ammunition, and three bulletproof vests.

Arroyo has been detained since his arrest. On September 23, 2019, he pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine, and one count possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Arroyo’s criminal history includes state felony convictions for drug and firearm offenses.

This matter was investigated by the Hartford Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Northern Connecticut Violent Crimes Gang Task Force. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Gustafson.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone.

