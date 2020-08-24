Harrison County man Robert Given, Jr. sentenced for firearms violation

(STL.News) – Robert Given, Jr., of Lost Creek, West Virginia, was sentenced last week to six months incarceration for a firearms violation, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Given, age 48, pled guilty to one count of “Possession of Machinegun” in November 2019. Given admitted to having a machine gun in February 2019 in Harrison County.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). Project Safe Neighborhoods is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Wagner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Clarksburg Police Department, and the Bridgeport Police Department investigated.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

