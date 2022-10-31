Harrison County man indicted on drug charges

CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Arthur Woodrow Pritt, Jr., of Bridgeport, West Virginia, was indicted today on drug charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Pritt, 46, was indicted today on two counts of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Pritt is accused of selling methamphetamine, also known as “crystal” and “ice,” in December 2017 and January 2019 in Harrison County.

Pritt faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for each count. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.