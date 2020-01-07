Harrison County man Garrett charged with firearms violation

(STL.News) – Al-Teric Garrett, of Clarksburg, West Virginia, was indicted today on a firearms charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Garrett, age 28, is charged with one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Garrett, who was previously convicted of felony charges and prohibited from having a firearm, is accused of having a 9mm pistol in August 2019 in Harrison County.

Garrett faces up to 15 years incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

