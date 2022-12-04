Harrison County man admits to drug charge

CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Robert Edward Maxwell, of Clarksburg, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Maxwell, 43, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl.” Maxwell admitted to distributing fentanyl in November 2021 in Harrison County.

Maxwell faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1 million. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Greater Harrison Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.