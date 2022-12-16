Harmony (ONE) Falls 0.06%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Friday – InvestorsObserver

Harmony (ONE) has been relatively average in terms of volatility when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Friday, the crypto has lost 6.45% to $0.01264052881.

InvestorsObserver gives Harmony a moderate volatility rank of 35, placing it in the bottom 35% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge takes into account which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

ONE’s moderate volatility reading is paired with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has moderate price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Harmony price is trading above resistance. With support near $0.0121508426476778 and resistance set at $0.012631250496632. This leaves Harmony out of range and potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.

