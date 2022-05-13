Hardy County: Jason Lamela Admits to Drug Charge

Hardy County man, Jason Lamela Rodriguez admits to drug charge

(STL.News) Jason Lamela Rodriguez, of Moorefield, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Rodriguez, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine-Aiding and Abetting.” Rodriguez admitted to having cocaine in August 2021 in Hardy County.

Rodriguez faces at up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen. D. Warner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and the United States Postal Inspection Service investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today