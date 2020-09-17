Hammond; US Attorney Kirsch Reminds Parents About Online Predators With Recent Indictments | USAO-NDIN

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II announces three separate Indictments involving three defendants who were charged with a variety of crimes against children.

“My Office will continue to work with our investigative partners to investigate and prosecute those who commit crimes against children,” said United States Attorney Kirsch. “Victims of these horrific crimes lose their innocence through no fault of their own, and we take these matters very seriously.”

Today’s indictments include:

Tyrone Johnson, age 32, of Merrillville, Indiana was charged with production of child pornography and possession of child pornography. It is alleged that after the victim disclosed that Johnson had been raping her, Johnson asked another individual to pick up his cellular telephone from property in the jail and destroy it. Instead, the person discovered a video on the phone of Johnson raping the girl and sent the video to another individual who alerted police. This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations with assistance from the LaSalle, Illinois Police Department and the Lake County, Indiana Sherriff’s Office.

Troy Kidwell, age 38, of Portage, Indiana was charged with attempted enticement of a minor and receiving sexual abuse images of a child. It is alleged that Mr. Kidwell arranged, using a facility of interstate commerce, to meet up with a 10 year-old girl. Additionally, sexually explicit images of another minor under the age of 16 were found on his cellular telephone. This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Porter County, Indiana Sherriff’s Office.

Stephen Coleman, age 29, of Gary, Indiana was charged with four separate production of child pornography charges based on images he allegedly took of 4 different prepubescent minor boys. He was also charged with possession of child pornography. This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Gary, Indiana Police Department, the Michigan City, Indiana Police Department and the Portage, Indiana, Police Department.

The United States Attorney’s Office emphasizes that these Indictments are merely allegations and that all persons are presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty in court.

If convicted, any specific sentence to be imposed will be determined by the judge after a consideration of federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

