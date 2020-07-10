Hammond Man Isaiah Chase Sentenced To 51 Months In Prison

(STL.News) – Isaiah Chase, 29, of Hammond, Indiana, was sentenced before District Court Judge James T. Moody following his plea of guilty to possession of a firearm as a felon. Chase also admitted to violations of his federal supervised release, announced U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II.

Chase received a sentence of 51 months in prison for possession of a firearm to be followed by 2 years of supervised release.

According to documents filed in this case, on July 5, 2018, the Lake County Police Department performed a traffic stop on Chase’s vehicle in Gary, Indiana for excessive speeding and reckless lane changes. Following Chase’s arrest, officers searched the car before impounding it and found a Taurus pistol hidden between the center console and the passenger seat. Chase’s possession of this firearm also violated of the terms of his federal supervised release for a 2011 felony conviction for using a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and a drug trafficking crime.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the assistance of the Lake County Police Department and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Thomas M. McGrath.

