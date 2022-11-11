

Halma poaches IAG’s finance boss Steve Gunning as safety equipment firm’s CFO steps up to chief exec roleGunning has been CFO at the British Airways owner since June 2019 He will replace current finance boss Marc Ronchetti in JanuaryRonchetti will become Halma’s chief executive in AprilBy This Is Money Reporter Published: 05:53 EST, 11 November 2022 | Updated: 05:53 EST, 11 November 2022

Halma has poached International Airlines Group’s finance boss Steve Gunning, who will take on the chief financial officer from January.Gunning, who has been CFO at the British Airways owner since June 2019, is set to take over from current finance boss Marc Ronchetti, who will become the safety equipment group’s chief executive in April.FTSE 100-listed Halma, which specialises in industrial safety and environmental monitoring, said Gunning’s appointment allowed for an ‘orderly transition’ at the group. Halma owns several groups, including HWM, which operates automatic sensors that alert water companies to leaksRetiring chief executive, Andrew Williams, said: ‘Steve is a proven FTSE 100 CFO and leader, with a focus on building world class finance teams, and is a fantastic addition to Halma. ‘His appointment enables a seamless transition of both the CFO and CEO roles, ensuring that Halma is well positioned to deliver continued success.’Halma shares were little changed at £23.31 in morning trading on Friday. Before becoming IAG’s chief financial officer just over two years ago, Gunning held several senior commercial and finance roles at the airline group.He was British Airway’s finance boss between 2016 and 2019, and before that he was chief executive of IAG Cargo. Gunning also spent the early part of his career working in finance and audit roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers. He said: ‘I am delighted to be joining Halma, which is a company I have known and admired for many years. Its purpose – to grow a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day – is highly relevant to the needs of the world today and provides strong opportunities for sustainable growth.’Halma owns 43 businesses, spread across the UK, continental Europe, America and Asia that specialise in types of products that make the world ‘safer, cleaner and healthier’.Some of these firms have been with Halma for decades, including water leak specialist HWM, which is a global leader in automated leak detection, operating thousands of sophisticated sensors that send instant signals to water companies to let them know of problems in the pipes.

