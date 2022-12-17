Hal Finney's wife resumes activity on Bitcoin pioneer's Twitter … – Investing.com

© Reuters.

Fran Finney, the wife of computer scientist Hal Finney — the recipient of the first transaction on the blockchain from Satoshi Nakamoto — reactivated her late husband’s Twitter account amid concerns Twitter CEO Elon Musk might purge the content from the social media platform due to inactivity.

Many Crypto Twitter users reported on Dec. 16 that Finney’s account registered activity for the first time in more than 12 years. Some speculated that a hacker might have taken control of the Bitcoin (BTC) pioneer’s account and its more than 71,000 followers, but Fran quickly stepped in to dispel rumors.

