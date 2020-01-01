Haiti 216th anniversary of independence

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

On behalf of the people of the United States, I congratulate the people of Haiti on the 216th anniversary of your independence.

The story of Haiti’s founding – from a rebellion of the enslaved to the creation of a republic based on democratic principles – is testament to what can be accomplished when people are determined to work together for the greater good. Haiti’s Independence Day reminds us that greatness is within our reach when citizens and political leaders put their community and their country first. We hope the New Year will bring all parties together in an inclusive dialogue that ends the political gridlock and results in a government that responds to the pressing needs of the Haitian people.

The ties between the United States and Haiti have grown stronger because of our shared aspirations and the deep connections between the American and Haitian people.

I wish the people of Haiti a happy Independence Day as well as a New Year filled with peace, unity, and progress in solving national challenges.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE