Hacker Steals $6.9 Million From Arbitrum-Based Defi Protocol Lodestar Finance

Arbitrum-based lending platform Lodestar Finance was exploited on Dec. 10, 2022, according to a tweet from the project’s Twitter account on Saturday. Community reports detail that Lodestar lost roughly $6.9 million from the vulnerability.

Another decentralized finance (defi) platform, Lodestar Finance was hacked for $6.9 million in an exploit, a number of reports detail. “[The] protocol was exploited and deposits have been drained,” Lodestar’s official Twitter account said. “We have set all interest rates to 0 so that supply and borrow balances are not moving while we weigh recovery options.”

Lodestar says the hacker “manipulated the exchange rate of the plvGLP contract” and then “supplied plvGLP collateral to Lodestar and borrowed all available liquidity.” This allowed the exploiter to cash out “what they could.” However, a “collateralization ratio mechanism prevented them from fully cashing out the plvGLP,” the team noted on Saturday.

Via the team Discord channel, Lodestar team members explained that they had paused borrowing and liquidation activity. Data from defillama.com indicates that the total value locked (TVL) in Lodestar was drained from close to $7 million down to a mere $11.06. The project’s native cryptocurrency lodestar (LODE) has dropped 53% in value against the U.S. dollar in the last 24 hours.

LODE recently tapped an all-time high at $0.718 per unit, 18 days ago on Nov. 23, 2022. LODE’s value is now down 76.1% from that value and has seen a 24-hour price range of around $0.13 to $0.369 per unit. At press time, LODE is exchanging hands for $0.173 per coin.

What do you think about the Lodestar Finance hack on Saturday? Let us know what you think about this subject in the comments section below.

