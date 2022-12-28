Gung-ho in capital goods; selective in IT: Pawan Parakh

“So as far as this rally is concerned, there is some more way to go for these PSU and capital goods stocks. The capital goods sector has seen a cyclical downturn over the last 5-10 years. Now going ahead, some of these capital goods companies will see some very sharp revenue growth over the next three, four, five years,” says Pawan Parakh, Portfolio Manager, Renaissance Investment

What is your outlook on e-commerce companies?

The valuation that these companies were enjoying in the private equity world was obviously insane and as and when they got listed, they had to face the hard reality that the investors were demanding for cash flows.

One should take a long-term view. I think e-commerce has a long, long way to go for India. The e-commerce industry will flourish over the next 5-10 years but some of the e-commerce companies may not be able to witness such a high amount of growth that their business witnessed in the last three-four years.

Parallelly at the same time, some of their traditional peers, have also started adopting e-commerce. So, overall, we are slightly sceptical as far as these businesses are concerned. Given the correction that has happened over the last one year or so, we see some value emerging in some pockets and our strategy has been very selective in the e-commerce space as of now.

In 2022, names that were not owned like PSU banks as well capital goods stocks, saw a bout of fresh buying. Is this the start of a new trend?

Yes, very clearly, both these sectors enjoy some very serious tailwinds. PSU banks have been the most battered space in the entire banking space. In the last two-three years, large private banks have done very well.

In this calendar year, , the largest PSU bank, has done very well. The entire banking system is going through a one very great cycle wherein all the pains got front-loaded in the last two years and now going ahead, we are seeing some very sharp growth at very low corporate cost.

In this backdrop, PSU banks have not actually participated in this rally until the last two months. The valuations are way too low and some of these banks are trading at less than one time price to book even now.

So as far as this rally is concerned, there is some more way to go for these PSU and capital goods stocks. As for capex cycle recovery, although we have seen only a nascent recovery so far, but going ahead with this China plus one, Make in India, PLI scheme etc. and increasing government focus on driving the manufacturing part of the economy, I think capital goods will play a very important role. The entire sector has seen a cyclical downturn over the last 5-10 years. Now going ahead, some of these capital goods companies will see some very sharp revenue growth over the next three, four, five years.

This sector has been expensive all throughout and I do not see any reason why this sector will trade cheap. So in the next three-four years, as this growth rebounds, there is a substantially high probability that these companies will overshoot expectations and consequently these stocks should do well.

IT at the start of the year saw extreme bullishness in terms of pricing and PE multiples, Now it has corrected quite significantly. What are the traditional IT companies pricing in for 2023?

This sector has not seen any meaningful slowdown in earnings so far. In fact, in the last two-three quarters, most of these companies have been saying that they are not seeing any issues as far as their new order booking or execution on the ground is concerned.

But over the last month or so, most of these companies have started highlighting that things are getting a bit slow. So while the stock prices have corrected, earnings have not seen a downturn over the next two-three quarters. I want to believe that these companies will see some sort of a slowdown in their revenue growth despite the entire sector not participating.

I have seen a substantial correction over the last one year or so. The valuations are at least at 20-30% premium to their last 10-year averages.

Considering this scenario in the developed market, wherein there is a very high probability that recession could go far more deeper in the next calendar year and considering their premium valuations, one has to be very cautious and selective in the IT sector.

In terms of the IT pack, there is always the argument that they have free cash flow, no debt and they keep getting business; so what if they are growing a little bit slow? Do those arguments still hold true, whatever may be the valuation?

That is a fair point. That is clearly the reason why these stocks are the darlings of domestic and foreign investors. But the fact remains that you know at the similar level of growth, last 10-year’s average PE was say about 20x and now they are trading at 25 to 30x. Some of the midcap IT names are trading at very insane valuations right. This insane valuation is coming at a point when there is a downside risk to the earnings expectations. We are in a scenario where earnings could be lower than expected and valuations are higher than historical benchmarks and that is a reason we are a bit cautious and underweight on this sector.

As far as free cash flow outlook ROEs are concerned, that is clearly the reason investors would want to have some allocation to the sector and it is not a complete avoid.

What do you make of this news flow coming in regarding a slowdown, after slowdown in consumption after Diwali. A lot of the reopening binge buying happened across the sectors and towns which is now normalising. What would you watch out for in commentary in names like V-Mart, and the auto companies?



Most of the channel checks that we have done so far are indicating that post Diwali, demand has been a bit slow. The entire demand slowdown has to do with rural slowdown. Rural recovery has been overestimated so far but our channel checks show that post the rabi season, rural demand should also improve.

As far as corporate results are concerned, when they come out mid January onwards, the managements could give clarity on how they see the demand going ahead. That will be very closely watched,

As far as urban consumption is concerned, that still remains to be reasonably robust. I expect it to remain the same. There could be some slowdown but some moderation in growth because this urban consumption has also had the tailwind of reopening trade over the last one year, which is not going to be the case for the next one year.

