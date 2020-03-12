Guilty Verdict in Heroin Trafficking Case

(STL.News) – A jury convicted a Kansas City, Kan., man Wednesday on federal charges of heroin trafficking, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

During trial, jurors saw video from hidden cameras in the drug house where the defendant and others distributed heroin.

George Bush Jr., 29, Kansas City, Kan., was convicted on the following charges:

Count one: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin.

Count two: Distributing heroin.

Count three: Conspiracy to maintain a residence in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Count four: Possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Count five: Possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Count seven: Possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Count eight: Possession with intent to distribute.

During trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Bush and co-defendants dealt heroin out of a house at 823 Parallel Avenue in Kansas City, Kan.

Five co-defendants pleaded guilty in the case: Albert Brown, 31, Kansas City, Kan. ; Isaiah Lewis, 23, Kansas City, Kan. ; Maurice Bluett, 26, Kansas City, Mo. ; Markelo Paden, 25, Olathe, Kan. ; and Benjamin Mims, 32, Lawrence, Kan.

Bush is scheduled for sentencing June 18. The counts carry the following potential penalties:

Count one: Not less than five years, not more than 40 years, and a fine up to $5 million.

Counts two, four, five, seven and eight: Up to 20 years and a fine up to $1 million.

Count three: Up to 20 years and a fine up to $500,000.

McAllister commended the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney David Zabel for their work on the case.

