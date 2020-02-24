Guilford Hotel to Permit Service Animals and Make Architectural Changes to Comply with the ADA

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, today announced that the U.S. Attorney’s Office has reached a settlement agreement with the Comfort Inn in Guilford, to resolve allegations that the hotel was not in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (“ADA”).

The settlement agreement resolves an ADA complaint filed by an individual with disabilities alleging that the Comfort Inn refused to allow him to stay at the hotel with his service animal and that the Comfort Inn was not accessible for individuals with mobility disabilities who use wheelchairs. The hotel is in the process of making the changes required by the settlement agreement, which includes the implementation of a new policy prohibiting staff members from requiring documentation or certification for service animals. The policy permits service animals in all areas of the hotel where guests and members of the public are allowed to go. The Comfort Inn will train its staff on the new policy and will post signs indicating that service animals are welcome at the hotel. Additionally, the Comfort Inn will make changes to its facility to increase accessibility, including designating accessible parking spaces, creating an accessible route to the designated accessible entrance, adding accessible seating in the hotel’s breakfast area, modifying the lobby toilet rooms, and adding accessible features to its accessible guest rooms.

Under federal law, private entities that own or operate places of “public accommodation,” including hotels and inns, are prohibited from discriminating on the basis of disability. The ADA authorizes the Justice Department to investigate complaints and undertake periodic reviews of compliance of covered entities. The Justice Department is also authorized to commence a civil lawsuit in federal court in any case that involves a pattern or practice of discrimination or that raises issues of general public importance, and to seek injunctive relief, monetary damages, and civil penalties.

U.S. Attorney Durham thanked the owners of the Comfort Inn for their cooperation and their willingness to improve accessibility at their hotel without the need for litigation.

This matter was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney David C. Nelson and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica H. Soufer of the District of Connecticut in coordination with the Disability Rights Section of the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division.

Any member of the public who wishes to file a complaint alleging that any place of public accommodation or public entity in Connecticut is not accessible to persons with disabilities may contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office at 203-821-3700.

