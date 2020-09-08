Guilford County man Robert Carlton bags $4,000,000 prize

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Robert Carlton of Greensboro scored the $4,000,000 top prize when he tried his luck on a 100X The Cash scratch-off ticket.

Carlton purchased his lucky $20 ticket from Sandy Ridge Mart on Sandy Ridge Road in Colfax.

He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. Carlton had the option of taking the $4 million as an annuity of $200,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum of $2.4 million. He chose the lump sum and took home $1,698,006 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

The 100X The Cash game launched in March 2019 with four top prizes of $4 million and six prizes of $100,000. One $4 million top prize and two $100,000 prizes remain to be won.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE