Guilford County fisherman William Benton Jr. reels in $100,000 prize

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) William Benton Jr. of Greensboro caught only one fish when he went fishing on Thursday, but reeled in a $100,000 prize when he tried his luck with some scratch-offs that evening.

He went to the Kwik JP Express on Randleman Road in Greensboro to buy two Millionaire Bucks tickets.

“When I saw it, I just couldn’t believe it,” said Benton. “Joy just came to my heart.”

The former nursing home worker says that this money will help his family out a lot and hopes to donate some to the elderly. But “first, I’m gonna buy me a car,” he said jovially. “Then I’ll just pay my bills and save my money.”

Benton claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $70,756.

The $20 game launched in June with four $4 million top prizes and six $100,000 prizes. Two $4 million and four $100,000 prizes remain.

