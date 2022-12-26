Guider (GDR) Rises 0.04%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Monday – InvestorsObserver

Guider (GDR) has been relatively less volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Monday, the crypto has advanced 0.04% to $0.00001146707605.

InvestorsObserver is giving Guider a 3 Volatility Rank.

Low Volatility

InvestorsObserver gives Guider a low volatility rank of 3, placing it in the bottom 3% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge analyzes this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

GDR’s low volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Guider price is in a favorable position going forward. With support around $0.0000114513226989749 and resistance near $0.0000114727749505056. This positions Guider with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

