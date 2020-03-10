Guided Hunting Business Owner Aaron M. Volkmar Sentenced for Lacey Act Violation

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced on March 5, 2020, Aaron M. Volkmar, age 46, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger for a felony Lacey Act Violation. The Court imposed a sentence of two years probation and a $5,000 fine. Volkmar was ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution and a $100 Special Assessment to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

Volkmar is the owner and operator of Tails of the Hunt LLC., which provided guided hunts in southwest Iowa, Missouri, and Oklahoma. Volkmar provided a guided deer hunt to undercover agents in December 2013. While providing these guided hunt services, Volkmar violated Iowa state law by illegally tagging a deer and assisting with transportation of the deer across state lines.

This matter was investigated by the United States Fish and Wildlife Services and Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE