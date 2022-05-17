Guidance on DPRK Information Technology Workers

Guidance on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Information Technology Workers

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a joint advisory to alert the international community, the private sector, and the public to attempts by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and remote DPRK information technology (IT) workers to obtain employment while posing as non-DPRK nationals.

The advisory is intended to provide freelance recruitment and digital payment platforms, along with private sector companies that may intentionally or inadvertently recruit, hire, or facilitate the hiring of DPRK IT workers, with information and tools to counter the risks associated with these activities.

Hiring or supporting the activities of DPRK IT workers poses many risks, ranging from theft of intellectual property, data, and funds to reputational harm and legal consequences, including sanctions under both United States and United Nations authorities.

The advisory provides detailed information on how DPRK IT workers operate and identifies red flags to help companies avoid hiring them and identify those who may already be abusing their services. Additionally, it provides information about relevant United States and United Nations sanctions, including a non-exhaustive list of activities for which persons could be sanctioned by the U.S. government.

The United States is committed to disrupting illicit DPRK revenue-generating activities, which may facilitate criminal activity, provide direct support to the DPRK’s unlawful weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and ballistic missile programs, and threaten international peace and security.

The advisory along with a two-page summary version are available here.