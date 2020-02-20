Guatemala National Ingrid Corzo-Armas Charged with Illegal Reentry

(STL.News) – A Guatemalan national, previously convicted of kidnapping and murder, was charged yesterday in federal court in Boston with illegal reentry.

Ingrid Corzo-Armas, a/k/a Ingrid Sanchez, 49, was charged with one-count of illegal reentry. Corzo, who was arrested by ICE on Feb. 17, 2020, will appear in federal court in Boston on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, for an initial appearance.

According to the charging document, in 1993, Corzo-Armas was convicted in California of kidnapping and murder and sentenced to state prison. After serving her sentence, she was placed into removal proceedings and deported to Guatemala on June 15, 1999. Sometime after her deportation, it is alleged that Corzo-Armas illegally reentered the United States and was most recently living in Lynn under the alias Ingrid Sanchez. On Feb 17, 2020, immigration officials encountered Corzo-Armas in Lynn and through the use of fingerprints established that she was illegally present in the United States. During a subsequent interview with law enforcement, Corzo-Armas admitted her alienage, her prior removal, and that she had illegally reentered the United States.

The charging statute for illegal reentry provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling; Todd Lyons, Acting Field Office Director, Enforcement and Removal Operations, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Boston; and Jason Molina, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Boston made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth G. Shine of Lelling’s Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the charging document are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent until and proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

