GSK to restrict use of ovarian cancer therapy Zejula to certain patients

JHVEPhoto GSK (NYSE:GSK) said it will restrict the use of its ovarian cancer therapy Zejula in the U.S. to certain patients with particular genetic mutations when given as a second line treatment, Reuters reported. At the behest of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, GSK will limit the second-line maintenance use of Zejula (niraparib) to only patients with harmful or potentially harmful, inherited BRCA mutations, the report added. GSK noted that Zejula’s U.S. indication for earlier lines of therapy as a first-line maintenance treatment for adults with certain types of advanced ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer responding to chemotherapy remains unchanged. In September, GSK informed that a panel of the FDA was scheduled to hold a meeting on Nov. 22 to discuss overall survival (OS) data from a phase 3 trial of Zejula for recurrent ovarian cancer. However, in October the drug regulator cancelled the meeting. Zejula’s approval as a maintenance therapy for women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy was based on progression-free survival data from a phase 3 trial called NOVA. GSK had recently submitted the updated final OS data to the FDA. The company however, had noted in the September release that the FDA panel meeting (which got cancelled) was not related to Zejula’s use as a maintenance therapy for certain adult patients with advanced ovarian cancer.