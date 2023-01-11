Gross direct tax revenue jumps 24.58 pc to Rs 14.71 lakh crore for FY23

India’s gross direct tax collections rose 24.58% to ?14.71 lakh crore till January 10 this fiscal, buoyed by an upsurge in personal income tax mop up, government data showed Wednesday. After adjusting refunds, net direct tax collections stood at ?12.31 lakh crore, a jump of 19.55% over the corresponding period of last fiscal.The government has reached 86.68% of its FY23 budget estimates for direct taxes, pegged at ?14.20 lakh crore.Economists expect overall tax collections to exceed the budgeted estimate and provide cushion against additional spending.”We expect direct taxes to exceed the budget estimate by ?2.2 lakh crore on a gross basis,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA.Nayar also expects a healthy overshoot in direct taxes and central goods and services tax to absorb a considerable part of the additional expenditure.The government’s expenditure for FY23 is expected to exceed budgeted estimates on account of additional subsidy payout.

On a gross basis, collections from corporate income tax (CIT) grew 19.72%, while that from personal income tax (PIT) increased 30.46%.”The provisional figures of direct tax collections up to 10 January 2023 continue to register steady growth,” a Central Board of Direct Taxes statement said.The net growth, post adjustment for refunds, in CIT collections stood at 18.33%, while that for PIT collections stood at 20.97%.Refunds amounting to ?2.40 lakh crore have been issued between April 1, 2022 and January 10, 2023, which are 58.74% higher than refunds issued during the same period last year.