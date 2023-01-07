Grimm (GRIMM) Rises 20508.3%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Saturday – InvestorsObserver

Grimm (GRIMM) has been relatively more volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Saturday, the crypto has advanced 20508.3% to $0.03509344381.

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Grimm a high volatility rank of 100, placing it in the top 0% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge analyzes this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

GRIMM’s high volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Grimm price is trading above resistance. With support set at $-0.0114710769051461 and resistance around $0.0234527744102517. This leaves Grimm out of range and potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.

What is a Coin?

