Gretna Woman Patricia Hargis is Sentenced for Filing False Tax Return

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser announces the sentencing on May 14, 2020 of Patricia Hargis, age 71, of Gretna, for charges stemming from filing a false federal income tax return. U.S. District Judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon sentenced HARGIS to 21 months of home confinement as part of a three-year probation term, a $7,500 fine, and restitution to the Internal Revenue Service in the amount of $110,810.

HARGIS admitted to intentionally understating her income in each tax return for the years 2011 through 2015, causing her taxes to be understated by a total of approximately $110,810.

U.S. Attorney Strasser praised the work of the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation Division and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in investigating this matter. Assistant United States Attorneys Chandra Menon and Andre J. Lagarde are in charge of the prosecution.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE