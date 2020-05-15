Gretna Woman Patricia Hargis is Sentenced for Filing False Tax Return

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser announces the sentencing on May 14, 2020 of Patricia Hargis, age 71, of Gretna, for charges stemming from filing a false federal income tax return. U.S. District Judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon sentenced HARGIS to 21 months of home confinement as part of a three-year probation term, a $7,500 fine, and restitution to the Internal Revenue Service in the amount of $110,810.
HARGIS admitted to intentionally understating her income in each tax return for the years 2011 through 2015, causing her taxes to be understated by a total of approximately $110,810.
U.S. Attorney Strasser praised the work of the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation Division and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in investigating this matter. Assistant United States Attorneys Chandra Menon and Andre J. Lagarde are in charge of the prosecution.