Greenup County Man Justin Huffman Sentenced to 120 Months for Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

(STL.News) – A Greenup, Kentucky man, Justin Huffman, 32, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison on Monday, by U.S. District Judge David Bunning, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Huffman admitted that, on September 21, 2019, he went to a victim’s residence in Greenup County, with a juvenile, and struck a victim in the face while in possession of a firearm, in order to retrieve some property. Prior to being stopped by officers, Huffman admitted to giving the firearm to the juvenile, to conceal it from police. The firearm was recovered by law enforcement, who then confirmed the firearm was stolen. Huffman admitted that he knowingly possessed the firearm and that he was prohibited from possessing it, as a convicted felon.

Huffman pleaded guilty in February 2020. Huffman was previously convicted, in 2013, of Second Degree Robbery, in Boyd County Circuit Court.

Under federal law, Huffman must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for three years.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Shawn Morrow, Special Agent in Charge, ATF Louisville Field Division; Commissioner Rodney Brewer, Kentucky State Police; Sheriff Matt Smith, Greenup County Sheriff’s Department; and Chief Scott Gillum, Flatwoods Police Department, jointly announced the sentence.

The investigation was conducted by ATF ,KSP, Greenup County Sheriff’s Department, and Flatwoods Police Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Francisco Villalobos II.

This is another case prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Neighborhoods” Program (PSN), which is a nationwide, crime reduction strategy aimed at decreasing violent crime in communities. It involves a comprehensive approach to public safety — one that includes investigating and prosecuting crimes, along with prevention and reentry efforts. In the Eastern District of Kentucky, U.S. Attorney Robert Duncan Jr., coordinates PSN efforts in cooperation with various federal, state, and local law enforcement officials.

This case is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE