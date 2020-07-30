Greenacres Woman Angelica Rosales Claims $1 Million Prize From The $15,000,000 Gold Rush

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Angelica Rosales, 29, of Greenacres, claimed a $1 million prize from the $15,000,000 GOLD RUSH SPECIAL EDITION Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings in annual installments of $40,000 a year for 25 years.

Rosales purchased her winning ticket from Dixie Wine & Spirits, located at 2402 North Dixie Highway #11-12 in Lake Worth. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

