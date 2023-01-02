Green Satoshi Token (ETH) (GST) Rises 0.36%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Monday – InvestorsObserver

Green Satoshi Token (ETH) (GST) has been relatively more volatile compared to the crypto market. So far Monday, the crypto has added 0.36% to $0.04954884016.

InvestorsObserver is giving Green Satoshi Token (ETH) a 98 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Green Satoshi Token (ETH)!

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Green Satoshi Token (ETH) a high volatility rank of 98, placing it in the top 2% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge analyzes this means that the rank represents its recent trends and isn’t overly influenced by a sudden spike – or two – in volatility.

GST’s high volatility reading pairs with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Green Satoshi Token (ETH) price is in a favorable position going forward. With support set at $0.0486643410380282 and resistance at $0.0507146812136569. This positions Green Satoshi Token (ETH) with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

