The co-leaders of the Green Party of England and Wales set out of their stall on the economy and the environment.

Addressing their conference, Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay attacked the government’s record on cost of living issues, saying the rich were getting richer and the poor poorer.

They said oil and gas companies were thriving while families were struggling to pay their bills.

Tax wealthiest 1% to fund home insulation, say Greens