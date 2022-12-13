© Reuters. Green jobs’ being created at four times the rate of the wider UK labour market

Proactive Investors – Green jobs are being created and advertised in the UK at around four times the rate than in the overall labour market, according to professional services network PwC.

People producing environmentally friendly goods and services, adapting existing work processes to do so, or indirectly supporting the green economy, are the technical definition of having green jobs and numbers have tripled.

According to its survey, 336,000 green jobs were advertised this year, up 118% on 2021, and represented 2.4% of all new UK jobs.

“The huge growth in green jobs over the last year illustrates how a green Britain is being created,” commented PwC’s head of regions in the UK Carl Sizer.

“Our economy, and our ambitions for net zero, rely on a greener workforce that can adapt to the changing demands of a changing planet,” added Lynne Baber, the firm’s UK head of sustainability.

PwC suggested a disparity in the locations of these jobs could potentially worsen the UK’s North-South divide however, with one third of new green roles being based in London.

While Scotland saw the strongest performance in terms of green job creation, Sizer suggested: “If growth continues on this trajectory, the compounding effect means the green economy will increase London’s dominance over other cities and regions.”

