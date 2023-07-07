Greek Kitchen in Kirkwood, MO, Closes Forever

Greek Kitchen in Kirkwood, Missouri, closed its doors forever on July 1, 2023.

KIRKWOOD, MO (STL.News) Was going there for lunch yesterday only to find the auctioneer arranging the furnishings for an online auction. Apparently, it had broad coverage by local media, but I still missed it.

I did run across the owner, Lisa Kandel, and she gave us some information. She decided to close because the lease was up for renewal, and she did not want the terms offered, and with staffing issues and inflation, she decided that she was done.

However, the good news is that you can still find her and some of her menu items at Olympia Kebob House and Taverna. She started this Greek restaurant several years ago but has since turned it over or sold it to her children. She will be there helping them, except, as she stated, “hopefully, not in the kitchen!”

After visiting with Lisa, we visited her original restaurant, Olympia Kebob, and couldn’t have been more satisfied with the food and service. We have our new favorite Greek restaurant already.

St. Louis Restaurant Review reported that there would be an online auction for the furnishings. CLICK for more detail.

We wish the best for Joe and Lisa Kandel.

Olympia Kebob House and Taverna

1543 McCausland Avenue (map link)

St. Louis, Missouri 63117

Phone: 314-781-1299