Greek Jan-Nov primary budget deficit at 1.126 billion euros, beats target

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece’s central government reported a lower-than-expected primary budget deficit in the first 11 months of the year, finance ministry data showed on Thursday. The deficit stood at 1.126 billion euros ($1.20 billion) in January to November, beating the government’s target of a 2.239 billion-euro deficit.

The primary budget excludes debt servicing costs. ($1 = 0.9414 euros)