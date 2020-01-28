Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. to Hold 31st Annual Meeting of Stockholders

SPRINGFIELD, MO (STL.News) Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC), the holding company for Great Southern Bank, will hold its 31st Annual Meeting of Stockholders at:
10 a.m. CDT
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Great Southern Operations Center
218 South Glenstone, Springfield, Missouri
Holders of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. common stock at the close of business on the record date, February 27, 2020 can vote at the annual meeting, either in person or by proxy.
Material to be presented at the Annual Meeting will be available on the Company’s website, www.GreatSouthernBank.com, prior to the start of the meeting.