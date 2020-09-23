Great Falls; Judge Justin Zane Gobert convicts Browning man of sexually abusing minor girl

(STL.News) – Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris on Tuesday convicted a Browning man of sexually abusing a minor girl on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said today.

After a one-day bench trial on Tuesday, Judge Morris found Justin Zane Gobert, 38, guilty of abusive sexual contact. Gobert faces a maximum of life in prison, a $250,000 fine and at least five years of supervised release.

Judge Morris set sentencing for Jan. 21, 2021. Gobert was released on conditions including location monitoring.

“Too many children are the victims of sexual abuse. This child should have grown up like other children, thinking about school, family and friends, and optimistic about the world and her future. Instead, actions like the defendant’s traumatize their victims, and they need to be held accountable, as the defendant was yesterday. I want to thank Assistant U.S. Attorney Kalah Paisley, the FBI and the Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services for investigating and prosecuting this case,” U.S. Attorney Alme said.

The prosecution said in court documents filed in the case that Gobert sexually abused a minor girl, who was under the age of 12, in June 2017. The abuse occurred in a residence on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kalah Paisley is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE