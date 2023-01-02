Grayscale and biggest Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific get big … – Crypto News Flash

BlackRock has sought to commit $17 million to Core Scientific.

According to the US Securities and Exchange Commission filing, this is part of the $75 million loan convertible note holders secured by the miners.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and bankrupt Bitcoin miner Core Scientific (CORZ) have both received huge investment boosts from Crypto asset manager Valkyrie Investments and BlackRock respectively.

Valkyrie is popular for launching a Bitcoin trust and Bitcoin-related exchange-traded-fund (ETF) in 2021. GBTC has over $10 billion in assets. Comparatively, Valkyrie only manages $180 million in total assets. Regardless, Valkyrie believes it can effectively sponsor and manage GBTC.

We understand that Grayscale has played an important role in the development and growth of the bitcoin ecosystem with the launch of GBTC, and we respect the team and the work that they have done. However, in light of recent events involving Grayscale and its family of affiliated companies, it is time for a change.

Valkyrie also announced that it is launching a new fund Valkyrie Opportunistic Fund, LP. According to reports, the idea is to capitalize on the GBTC’s discount on the value of its Bitcoin. As part of the proposal, the Tennessee-based company has sought to ensure that the GBTC redemptions at net asset value (NAV) for customers. As opposed to the 200 basis points, Valkyrie proposed a fee of 75 basis points.

BlackRock commits $17m to Core Scientific

BlackRock is reportedly controlling $37.9 million in secured convertible notes. It is reported that the $17 million is part of the $75 million convertible notes. According to the filing, this was part of the Core’s prearranged bankruptcy process.

Still, without knowing how discussions are going with CORZ’s creditors, we think a scenario where CORZ has to file for Chapter 11 protection has to be taken seriously, especially if BTC prices decline further from current levels.

Core Scientific was hit by the struggling Bitcoin price and the high energy cost. It is reported that the miner expects help from convertible noteholders. This is said to be in the form of two debtor-in-possession (DIP) facilities, amounting to $75 million. Lenders have already committed $57 million out of the $75 million, and this includes BlackRock’s loan.

As captured in the restructuring plan, the secured debt convertible noteholders will get equity. Unsecured holders and current equity may get warrants. In this case, they will get more shares as the company grows according to chief mining officer, Russell Cann. In October, the company warned that it may consider bankruptcy if its financial condition does not improve. Its filing disclosed that the cash resources could be depleted by the end of the year.

Substantial doubt exists about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time.

A similar firm, Compute North, earlier filed for bankruptcy. Reports estimated that the company owns $500 million to more than $200 million.

