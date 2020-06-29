Grays Harbor County woman Tamara Stanley charged with production of child pornography

(STL.News) – A 34-year-old woman who resides in Hoquiam, Grays Harbor County in Southwest Washington State appeared in U.S. District Court in Tacoma Friday charged with production of child pornography, announced U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran. Tamara Stanley was arrested without incident on June 25, 2020, and remains detained at the Federal Detention Center at SeaTac.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators obtained a judicially authorized search warrant for STANLEY’s email account. A review of the account revealed sexually explicit images STANLEY had created of a young child.

Production of child pornography is punishable by a mandatory minimum 15 years in prison and up to 30 years in prison.

The charges contained in the complaint are only allegations. A person is presumed innocent unless and until he or she is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

