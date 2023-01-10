Grant Shapps rejects government’s own assessment that anti-strike bill could lead to more strikes – live

Key eventsShapps says he hopes powers in new anti-strike bill will not have to be usedAnd here are some more lines from Grant Shapps’s interviews this morning about the strikes (minimum service levels) bill.

Shapps said that he hoped many of the powers in the bill would not actually be used. As the government explained in its briefing last week, the government will set minimum service levels for fire, ambulance and rail services. But in the other sectors (other areas of health, education, nuclear decommissioning and border security), although the government will legislate to give itself the power to impose minimum service levels, it will in the first instance try to negotiate voluntary agreements for these with unions. Shapps told the Today programme:

What I’m going to do in this legislation is take the primary power, if parliament grants it, but then in secondary – so this is a further stage of consultation if you like – allow each different area of public service to consult and decide how to actually implement this and over what period of time.

The ideal outcome would be to have the power but never need to use it, because I think anyone listening to this knows it's reasonable to ask and expect, for example, the ambulance unions to agree to some sort of national level in return for what we fully support which is the right to strike.He said, in the current dispute, the Royal College of Nursing agreed at a national level minimum safety levels. But he said the same did not happen with unions representing ambulance staff. (Those unions insist that minimum safety standards were agreed before their last strike, but on a local, case-by-case basis.)This sort of talk that somebody will be sacked is no more true than it would be under any employment contract and that's always the case when people have to stick to the law.Updated at 04.23 ESTGrant Shapps rejects government's own assessment that anti-strike bill could lead to more strikesGood morning. Last week the government published details of its planned anti-strike bill, which will require unions to maintain minimum services levels in transport, health, education, fire and rescue, nuclear decommissioning and border security when strikes are taking place. It is highly controversial and today Grant Shapps, the business secretary, is publishing the actual bill.It is called the strikes (minimum service levels) bill. Ministers have been arguing that it is all about minimum safety levels, but as the title of the bill shows, it is all about minimum service levels – which means it has wider application.The legislation builds on measures set out in the transport strikes (minimum service levels) bill, which was published during Liz Truss's short-lived premiership but which never got debated by MPs. (It has been superseded by the new bill.) In an official impact assessment of the Truss bill, the government warned that this measure could lead to "an increased frequency of strikes". Another risk was unions staging more industrial action just short of a strike, the document said. (Or, in its own words, it said "a further significant unintended consequence of this policy could be the increase in staff taking action short of striking.")In an interview on the Today programme this morning, Shapps said he did not accept that the bill would make strikes more likely. When pressed on why the government's own impact assessment said the opposite, he played down the significance of the document. He said:Well, impact assessments do the job of, if you like, having a look all around and seeing, what would be the risks, what are the opportunities and so they often say these things.He also claimed that legislation of this kind worked effectively in other countries.When it was put to him that the government was ignoring its own assessment of what these laws would do, Shapps said the government had "taken note of that research and looked at how we can best introduce those measures".I will post more from his morning interview round shortly.Here is the agenda for the day.9.30am: Rishi Sunak chairs cabinet.9.45am: Andrew Griffith, a Treasury minister, gives evidence to the Treasury committee on the cryptocurrency industry.11.30am: Downing Street holds a lobby briefing.11.30am: Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow work and pensions secretary, gives a speech on Labour plans intended to get more older people, and people with medical conditions, back into work.11.30am: Dominic Raab, the justice secretary and deputy PM, takes justice questions in the Commons.12pm: Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's first minister, visits an energy research centre ahead of the publication of the Scottish government's energy strategy.At some point today the government is publishing its strikes (minimum service levels) bill. And Steve Barclay, the health secretary, is visiting a 111 call centre.