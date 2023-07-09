Grant DeGiacomo Charged with Second Degree Murder – NH

Grant DeGiacomo was arrested for Second Degree Murder of Christine DeGiacomo, his mother.

Concord, NH (STL.News) New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Executive Major Matthew S. Shapiro, and Hudson Police Chief Tad Dionne announced on Thursday that Grant DeGiacomo (age 26) of Hudson, New Hampshire, has been charged with Second Degree Murder in connection with the July 5, 2023, murder of Christine DeGiacomo (age 57) of Hudson.

At approximately 9:44 P.M., Hudson police officers responded to a disturbance call at 35 Shoal Creek Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered Christine DeGiacomo, Grant DeGiacomo’s mother, suffering from a traumatic injury. Ms. DeGiacomo was transported for emergency medical treatment but was later pronounced dead at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.

Mr. Grant DeGiacomo is charged with recklessly causing the death of Christine DeGiacomo under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by repeatedly striking her head.

An autopsy will be scheduled and conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Mr. DeGiacomo will be scheduled for arraignment on Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Hillsborough Superior Court – Southern District, as determined by the Court.

These charges and allegations are merely accusations, and Mr. DeGiacomo is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: New Hampshire Attorney General