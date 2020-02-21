Grant County man Keplinger indicted on drug and firearms charges

(STL.News) – Lawrence Allen Keplinger, of Lahmansville, West Virginia, was indicted this week on methamphetamine distribution and firearms charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Keplinger, age 38, is charged with four counts of “Distribution of Methamphetamine,” one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine” involving more than five grams of “crystal meth” or” ice,” one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” involving more than 50 grams of “crystal meth” or “ice,” one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm,” and one count of “Possession of Unregistered Firearm.” Keplinger is accused of distributing methamphetamine from July 2017 to March 2019 in Grant County. Keplinger, a person prohibited from having a firearm, is also accused of having a .17 caliber rifle, a .375 caliber bolt-action rifle, and an unregistered .22 caliber long rifle in March 2019 in Grant County.

Keplinger faces up to 20 years incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for each of the distribution counts, faces at least five years and up to 40 years incarceration and a fine of up to $5,000,000 for “crystal meth” distribution charge, and faces at least 10 years and up to life incarceration and a fine of up to $10,000,000 for the possession with intent distribution charge. Keplinger also faces up to 10 years incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the unlawful possession charge and faces up to 10 years incarceration and a fine of up to $10,000 for the unregistered firearm charge. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Potomac Highlands Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and the West Virginia State Police investigated.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

