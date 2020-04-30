Grandview MO Woman, Clardine Canady Wins $50,266 Club Keno Prize

Grandview, MO (STL.News) Clardine Canady won $50,266 after she matched all seven numbers on her 7-spot Club Keno ticket on April 10. The base prize for matching all the numbers on a 7-spot ticket is $5,000, but Canaday increased her prize because she also played the Multiplier option for an extra dollar. In addition, she won a Progressive Jackpot prize, an automatic feature for Club Keno players who match all numbers on a 6-, 7- or 8-spot ticket.

Canady purchased her winning ticket at Rocket Stop, 12128 Blue Ridge Ext., in Grandview.

In fiscal year 2019 players in Jackson County won more than $120 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $7.6 million in the same time period, and more than $21.2 million of Missouri Lottery proceeds supported educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of the programs that benefitted, visit MOLottery.com