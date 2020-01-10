Grand Welcome Introduces National Franchise Opportunity

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (STL.News) – Grand Welcome, a 10-year-old vacation rental management company that combines quality, cleanliness, and convenience has announced its nationwide franchise opportunity. The company’s goal is to expand to over 150+ franchisees and 10,000 rental properties in its network by 2023.

The multi-million-dollar vacation rental management company currently offers turn-key, fully-stocked vacation rentals in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho and Nevada. Each of the 700+ vacation rental properties offers the chance for guests to experience their destinations differently, thanks to the custom property accommodations. Grand Welcome has partnerships with many top online travel agencies (OTA’s), including AirBnB, Expedia, Booking.com, FlipKey, HomeAway, Orbitz, and TripAdvisor.

“In an industry where the largest players control less than five percent of the market share, Grand Welcome has expanded into 16 highly valuable travel markets over a short period of time,” Brandon Ezra, Founder and CEO of Grand Welcome. “Our long-term focus is to use technology and targeted marketing to provide unprecedented value to our franchisees and property owners. The goals are to produce high revenue vacation rentals, best in class 5-star service for our vacationing guests, and to ultimately reshape the vacation rental industry.”

Grand Welcome began with a few condominiums in Mammoth Lakes, CA and is now the largest in the region. Over the next few years, multiple highly desired destinations were added to the Grand Welcome portfolio. As the company grew, Grand Welcome began designing and developing user-friendly, industry leading systems.

Due to heavy demand, the brand is now launching a franchise opportunity. For its initial franchises, Grand Welcome is specifically focusing on the Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina markets. Total initial investments for a franchise range from $57,000 – $157,000, depending on the market. The brand is targeting property management agents, real estate professionals, and passionate entrepreneurs with strong sales, networking and customer service skills.

Grand Welcome provides comprehensive training and support to franchisees before, during and after opening. The strategic business model gives franchisees the systems, processes, technology, and unprecedented marketing support to expand, develop, and grow their vacation rental management franchise businesses. Franchisees oversee house cleaning and maintenance, provide local guest services and preserve property owner relations.

For more information about the Grand Welcome franchise opportunity, visit www.learnaboutgrandwelcome.com.

About Grand Welcome

Grand Welcome is the vacation rental management expert that combines quality and consistency to allow guests to experience their destinations differently through customized accommodations.

