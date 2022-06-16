Grand Jury Returns Indictments

(STL.News) A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin, sitting in Madison, returned the following indictments today. You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Stevens Point Man Charged with Illegally Possessing Firearm

Lorenzo Miner, 30, Stevens Point, Wisconsin, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The indictment alleges that on January 12, 2022, he possessed a Radical Firearms RF-15.

If convicted, Miner faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison. The charge against him is the result of an investigation by the Stevens Point Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Corey Stephan is handling the prosecution.

Marathon County Man Charged with Distributing Methamphetamine

Kou Yang, 27, Weston, Wisconsin, is charged with 2 counts of distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The indictment alleges that he distributed 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on August 30 and September 8, 2021.

If convicted, Yang faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison on each count. The charges against him are the result of an investigation by the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Reinhard is handling the prosecution.

Marathon County Man Charged with Drug Crimes

Lawrence E. Lavergne, 40, Rothschild, Wisconsin, is charged with distributing methamphetamine and possessing methamphetamine for distribution. The indictment alleges that on February 21, 2022, Lavergne distributed methamphetamine and that he possessed 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

If convicted, Lavergne faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on the distribution charge, and a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years and a maximum of 40 years on the charge of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

The charges against Lavergne are the result of an investigation by the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Anderson is handling the prosecution.

Federal Prison Inmate Charged with Possessing Contraband

Matthew S. Kirst, 28, formerly of Muskegon, Michigan, is charged with possessing a prohibited object while an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution at Oxford, Wisconsin. The indictment alleges that on September 28, 2021, Kirst possessed strips containing Buprenophine, a Schedule III controlled substance.

If convicted, Kirst faces a maximum penalty of 5 years in federal prison. The charge against him is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Federal Bureau of Prisons. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Anderson is handling the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today