Grand Jury Returns Indictment Adding Drug, Firearms and Money Laundering Charges Against Alleged Fentanyl Dealer Lynell Guyton

(STL.News) – A federal grand jury returned a third superseding indictment against two residents of Pittsburgh, PA, on charges of violating the federal narcotics, firearms and money laundering laws, United States Scott W. Brady announced today.

The nine-count third Superseding Indictment, returned on Dec. 17, named Lynell Guyton, age 30, and Drevon Woodson, age 22, as the defendants.

According to the third Superseding Indictment, Guyton and Woodson conspired to distribute and possess with intent to distribute varying quantities of an analogue of fentanyl, from May, 2017, to August, 2017. Guyton is charged with possession with intent to distribute the same. According to information provided to the Court, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE)/ Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), assisted by the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Pennsylvania State Police and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, including the Pittsburgh Police SWAT Team, executed a federal search warrant at 7 Bond Street in Pittsburgh’s West End. During the entry, a table located near where the individuals were present inside the residence was overturned causing the powder narcotics to become airborne. Several SWAT operators experienced dizziness and numbness. In all, 18 officers were transported to UPMC-Mercy for evaluation before being medically cleared. In the kitchen of the residence, law enforcement located a plate with a significant quantity of white power on it and a number of packaged stamp bags and empty stamp bags. Officers observed stamp bags bearing both the “Ferrari” stamp and the “Louis Vuitton” stamp.

In addition, the third Superseding Indictment charges that Guyton possessed with intent to distribute a fentanyl analogue on July 20, 2017, and August 2, 2017, and that he attempted to possess with intent to distribute 10 grams or more of a fentanyl analogue on June 1, 2017. In addition, Guyton is charged with two counts of possession of firearms by a convicted felon, and with two counts of sending international wire transfers to promote the drug trafficking.

The law provides for maximum total sentences ranging from up to 10 years to up to life in prison as well as certain statutory minimum sentences starting at 5 years in prison. Fines ranging from $250,000 to up to $20,000,000 may also be imposed. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of each defendant. Guyton and Woodson are currently detained pending resolution of these charges.

Assistant United States Attorney Shanicka L. Kennedy is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE)/ Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), assisted by the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Pennsylvania State Police and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, including the Pittsburgh Police SWAT Team, conducted the investigation leading to the third Superseding Indictment in this case.

A third superseding indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

