Grand Jury Indicts Two in Investigation into Robbery, Assault

Grand Jury Indicts Two in Investigation into Robbery and Assault of U.S. Postal Carrier

PROVIDENCE, R.I (STL.News) A federal grand jury on Wednesday returned an indictment charging two Providence men in connection with the alleged robbery and assault of a U.S, Postal Service carrier and the alleged trafficking of more than 500 grams of cocaine, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.

The indictment charges Juan Bautista Rosario-Sandoval, 29, with conspiracy to assault and rob a U.S. mail carrier, assault and robbery of a U.S. mail carrier, and conspiracy to possess more than 500 grams of cocaine. Duralline Azcona Rodriguez, 24, is charged with conspiracy to possess more than 500 grams of cocaine.

The indictment alleges that on September 18, 2021, Rosario-Sandoval and another unknown person approached a U.S. mail carrier and conspired to forcibly take a Priority Mail Express Parcel addressed for delivery to a Providence address. When the postal carrier refused to hand over the package, Rosario-Sandoval and the second person allegedly opened the doors to the carrier’s Postal Service vehicle, began to pull at and punch the carrier, and then stole and fled with the package. It is further alleged that Rodriquez was in a nearby vehicle to assist in obtaining the package from the Postal Service carrier.

It is alleged that the package contained more than 500 grams of cocaine.

A federal indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Conspiracy to possess more than 500 grams of cocaine is punishable by statutory penalties of up to 40 years imprisonment and supervised release up to life. Conspiracy to assault and rob a U.S. mail carrier and assault and rob a U.S. mail carrier are each punishable by up to 10 years in federal prison and 3 years of federal supervised release.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney William J. Ferland.

The matter was investigated by United States Postal Inspection Service agents, with the assistance of Providence Police and the Rhode Island State Police.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today