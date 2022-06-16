Grand Jury Indicts Bank Robbery Suspect

(STL.News) A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging a man with one count of bank robbery.

According to court documents, Roland K. Vandenberg, 55, allegedly robbed Emprise Bank on South Broadway Street in Wichita on June 2, 2022.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Treaster is prosecuting the case.

OTHER INDICTMENTS

Erice Salsbery,63, of Wichita was indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, one count of possession of counterfeit currency, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Treaster is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today