Grand Jury – April 2022

(STL.News) United States Attorney Jan W. Sharp announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 17 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

* Michael Bender, age 50, of Omaha, is charged with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual) on or about February 15, 2022. The penalty if convicted is not less than 10 years’ and up to life imprisonment, a $10,000,000 fine, a five-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

* Judith Ann Deandrade, age 37, of Amesbury, Massachusetts, and Arica Marie Downs, age 35, of Rumford, Maine, are charged with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine (mixture) on or about March 9, 2022. The penalty if convicted is not less than 10 years’ and up to life imprisonment, a $10,000,000 fine, a five-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

* Matthew J. Doherty, II, age 35, of Valley, Nebraska, is charged with delay or destruction of mail on or about March 12, 2022. The penalty if convicted is 5 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

* Johnny A. Dolph, age 49, of Omaha, and Jennifer Norwood, a/k/a Jennifer Dolph, age 42, of Omaha, are charged in a two-count Indictment. Count I charges each with conspiracy to tamper with documents or proceedings on or about March 30, 2022. The penalty if convicted 20 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release, a $100 special assessment. Count II charges both with tampering with documents or proceedings on or about March 30, 2022. The penalty if convicted is 20 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release, a $100 special assessment.

* Sheraz J. Gill, age 27, of Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, is charged in a two-count Indictment. Count I charges Gill with transmitting threatening communications on or about August 2, 2020. The penalty if convicted 5 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release, a $100 special assessment. Count II charges Gill with cyberstalking beginning on or about July 26, 2020 and continuing to on or about August 3, 2020. The penalty if convicted is 5 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release, a $100 special assessment.

* Juwan Grant, age 23, of Decatur, Nebraska, is charged with sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country beginning on or about February, 2021 and continuing through May, 2021. The penalty if convicted is 15 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a not less than five-year term of supervised release up to life, and a $100 special assessment.

* Joey D. Huston, age 53, of Bellevue, Nebraska, is charged with destruction of government property on or about March 15, 2022. The penalty if convicted is 15 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

* Loretta L. Janssen, age 57, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, is charged in a five-count Indictment alleging wire fraud between July 20, 2017 and continuing to on or about July 7, 2021. The penalty on each count if convicted is 20 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release, a $100 special assessment.

There is also an allegation to forfeit United States currency seized on or about July 7, 2021.

* Lidia Irena Kula, age 33, is charged in a four-count Indictment. Count I charges Kula with distribution of heroin resulting in serious bodily injury on or about December 27, 2021. The penalty if convicted is not less than 20 years and up to life imprisonment, a $1,000,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment. Counts II through IV charge Kula with distribution of heroin on or about January 14, 2022 and continuing to on or about January 24, 2022. The penalty on each count if convicted 20 years’ imprisonment, a $1,000,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

* Elias Ramirez, Jr., age 33, of Provo, Utah, and Chaminque Porter, age 35, are charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine (mixture) on or about December 20, 2021 and continuing to on or about December 21, 2021. The penalty if convicted is not less than 5 years’ and up to 40 years’ imprisonment, a $5,000,000 fine, a four-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

* Eric K. Rose, age 35, is charged in a three-count Indictment. Count I charges Rose with possession with intent to distribute of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual) on or about January 26, 2022. The maximum possible penalty if convicted is not less than 5 years’ and up to 40 years’ imprisonment, a $5,000,000 fine, a four-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment. Count II charges Rose with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime on or about January 26, 2022.

The maximum possible penalty if convicted is 5 years’ imprisonment consecutive to Count I, a $250,000 fine, a five-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment. Count III charges Rose with felon in possession of a firearm on or about January 26, 2022. The maximum possible penalty if convicted is 10 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

There is also an allegation to forfeit United States currency seized on or about January 26, 2022.

* Austin T. Tenbrink, age 22, of Grandville, Michigan, is charged with a two count Indictment. Count I charges Tenbrink with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine (mixture) and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual) on or about October 26, 2021. The penalty if convicted is not less than 10 years’ and up to life imprisonment, a $10,000,000 fine, a five-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

Count II charges Tenbrink with felon in possession of a firearm on or about October 26, 2021. The maximum possible penalty if convicted is 10 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

* Esteban Vasquez Gomez, age 40, is charged with illegal reentry after deportation on or about March 29, 2022. The maximum possible penalty if convicted is 2 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a one-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

* Jordan Wolfe, age 23, of Macy, Nebraska, is charged with assault on an officer with physical and bodily injury on or about March 28, 2022. The penalty if convicted is up to 8 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today